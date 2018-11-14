The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, reserved the order as Attorney General KK Venugopal defended the Narendra Modi government's decision citing national security concerns.

Venugopal, however, admitted that there was no sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal obligating it to take the responsibility in case of default in delivery of the jets.

"All that is there is a letter of comfort from the French government," he added.