Carlos Moya, the coach of tennis star Rafael Nadal, says that playing on a clay surface is a bit uncomfortable for Roger Federer.

Roger Federer missed out from the 2016 French Open due to an injury. In the last two years, the Swiss tennis ace sat out of the Roland Garros in order to prolong his career.

Federer had earlier said that he will take part in the second Grand Slam event of the calendar year. In the 2019 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Federer in the quarter-final.

Carlos Moya has backed Federer's decision to take part in the 2019 French Open

"Roger is so good that he will not struggle. It's the surface that makes him a little bit more uncomfortable, but he won on it. It suits to him," Carlos Moya told Chilean publication La Tercera.

Roger Federer has won only one French Open title - in 2009. He said that winning in Paris was the biggest moment of his career.

"I think you need a little bit of luck, good numbers, you have to start well. There is a long way to go. I play more for pleasure, but let's see what happens. In this way, I can play without pressure," Federer said.

"I do not know, but what I love about France is that everyone in one way or another is connected with tennis. They love tennis. When I go there, I have many fans and supporters. The victory at Roland-Garros in 2009 was one of the biggest of my career," he added.

Meanwhile, Carlos Moya says facing NextGen players is not an easy task for Rafael Nadal.

"These 19, 20-year-old guys are a challenge for him. I can play very well, but Rafa thinks he still has something to say and like I said these games are a big challenge for him. He did very well in this kind of matches in the past," added Moya.

"He is respectful towards the younger generations and he knows that at some point they will take his place. Now he is ready to play with them and give his best."