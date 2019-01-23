World number 2 Rafael Nadal will take on 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's semifinal of the Australian Open on January 24 at the Rod Laver Arena.

When and where to watch the matches live, online

The match between Nadal and Tiafoe will not start before at 7:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST and 8:30 am GMT.

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the Australian Open in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas preview

Having already gunned down two-time defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round, Tsitsipas battled past Roberto Bautista Agut to earn the right to face Rafael Nadal in the first men's grand slam semifinal of the year.

Tsitsipas has been incredible in the Australian Open thus far, not just dominating from behind the baseline but showing a great appetite to advance to the net. The Greek has won 65 per cent of his net points and will hold up a potent challenge in front of the Spaniard on Thursday.

Speaking about his upcoming battle, the 20-year-old said that he understood Nadal's game much better after being defeated in the second of their two previous meetings in Toronto last August.

"I remember coming back to the locker room and promising to myself I'm going to do much better against him next time," Tsitsipas said after beating Bautista Agut in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. "It felt like I understood a bit better what he was doing on the court after that match, and especially on hard court."

Nadal, although confident, acknowledged the fact that winning his two previous meetings means nothing as the young Greek is constantly improving.

"He's a charismatic player. Good shots from both sides, good serve," Nadal said. "It's a good challenge for me. I hope to be ready for it. I think I am playing well."

The Spaniard has been in stellar form in the tournament and is the only remaining player yet to drop a set. In his first official tournament since retiring in the US Open semifinal last year, Nadal has won 64 of his 66 service games and saved 13 out of 15 break points.

While it is obvious that Tsitsipas will face the sternest test of his grand slam run on Thursday, his performances have made it increasingly evident, so will Nadal.

