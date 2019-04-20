https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/707529/australian-open-2019-novak-djokovic-wins-final-over-rafael-nadal.png IBTimes UK

Rafael Nadal will take on Fabio Fognini in a much-awaited semifinal clash of the Monte Carlo Masters 2019 at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 20.

When and where to watch the matches live, online

The match between Nadal and Fognini will not start before at 3:30 pm local time, 7 pm IST and 1:30 pm GMT.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the Australian Open in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Nadal vs Fognini preview

World number 2 Nadal will face the Italian Fognini for the 15th time in their career and the Spaniard holds an 11-3 head-to-head advantage over the 13th seed. The Mallorcan native, who is an 11-time champion at the Masters, has won his last six meetings against Fognini.

Nadal has been dominant in the lead up to the semifinals this year as he was reached the final four without dropping a single set. Even when he was tested on Court Rainier III by Guido Pella in the quarterfinal, Nadal found dug deep to find another gear and won in straight sets. Pella was on the brink of taking a 5-1 lead in the first set but Nadal managed to fight back to take the set 7-6 in the tiebreaker and eventually the match 7-6, 6-3.

At the Monte Carlo Masters, has won his last 18 matches add 25 sets. "He's one of the biggest talents in this sport," said Nadal of Fognini. "He's able to win against anybody when he's playing well and I believe he's playing well."

Fognini has made it through adversity to reach this far in the tournament. In his very first match at the Masters against Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev, the Italian was a few points away from defeat 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. The Italian has defeated the 'King of Clay' Nadal twice on clay and reportedly enjoys playing against big names in iconic stadiums when the lights are at its brightest

But defeating Nadal at Monte Carlo will not be easy considering his towering record at the tournament. The Spaniard has held aloft the Monte Carlo Masters 11 times since he first won by defeating Guillermo Coria in the 2005 final. Since then, Nadal has been in 11 more finals, winning it ten times and falling short to Novak Djokovic in 2013.

