Rafael Nadal says overcoming Roger Federer in the list of most Grand Slam wins is not in his mind. Roger Federer has so far won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career and holds the record for the most number of titles won in Men's Singles in the open era. Rafael Nadal is second in the list with 17 Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal had a chance to make it 18 but lost to Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open. The Serbian has won 15 Grand Slam titles in his career and is third in the list.

El Mundo asked Rafael Nadal is getting closer to Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles is in his mind, he said, "In my mind is to be happy and from that the objective is to generate opportunities to continue adding important things in my career. But I do not focus on the Grand Slam, which is only four tournaments a year [Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and New York]."

"Right now the Mexican Open is coming, a good challenge because last year I lost it due to injury. Then I am enjoying day by day, week by week of my profession, in which I have achieved more than I had dreamed, so the future is to enjoy," said Rafa.

Rafael Nadal is in Mexico and he opened a sporting complex in that county. The world number two also gave an explanation on why he opened a complex in North America.

"I know the country, it is a reliable destination, I have been coming to this area for years and we were presented with the opportunity to start an innovative project," he said. "Like this center in the Grand Palladium hotel, because it represents an extension of the academy that I have in Mallorca, which people from all over the world attend."

"Mexico was an unbeatable opportunity to do the first expansion and what better than with friends from the Balearic Islands, like the Matutes, and in a country that thrills me and always leaves me something positive."