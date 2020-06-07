Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has delivered some groundbreaking characters on screen. She creates waves among the viewers by diving into the depths of the character. The actress has set forth into venturing new territories of film making with her directorial venture named The Sleepwalkers showcasing her other side of talent.

Radhika recently took to her social media to share a teaser of her first directorial venture. The teaser was a trippy video and had a certain mystifying vibe to it. Even though the trailer did not get a launch as such, the film became an official selection at the highly prestigious, Palm Springs International Short Fest 2020 in the Best Midnight Short category.

The actress assures to bring to her audience a great story from her vision in her directorial venture. "Here is our teaser trailer!! #thesleepwalkers @psfilmfest", Radhika captioned the post while sharing the teaser. The actress even shared posters for her directorial debut. Here they are:

On the acting front, Radhika Apte will be mesmerizing her audience in her next film called Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The pair were last seen sharing space in the popular web series called Sacred Games.