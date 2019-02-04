Radhika Apte, who does not have any restrictions on wearing bikinis, knows how to get her fans blood pumping. The hot and happening actress has now given a glimpse of her curvaceous body and toned butt!

The trailer from her upcoming English movie The Wedding Guest has been released and it has a scene of the actress wearing a two-piece bikini on a beach. It is now creating waves on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram.

Her fans have cut the said portion from the trailer and posted it on social media sites.

The Wedding Guest is a thriller in which Radhika Apte is sharing screen space with Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh. The film tells the story of a British Man's journey in India and Pakistan.

Radhika Apte plays the role of a woman named Sameera. In the trailer, Jay (Dev) comes to her village and kidnaps her.

The complete video revolves around these characters and they are on the run across the border and through the railway stations and black markets of New Delhi. The bikini scene is shot in Goa.

The bold actress, who often whips-out jaw-dropping style looks, has an interesting role in the movie.

Michael Winterbottom has directed The Wedding Guest, which had its premieres in Toronto Film Festival in September 2018. [Watch the complete trailer from the movie below]