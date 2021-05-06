Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was all set for its Eid release across theatres and OTT platforms on May 13, after getting postponed twice due to the pandemic. However, the latest developments related to the film may bring bad news for all the Salman fans and followers, who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor onscreen. The latest reports suggest that the film might get delayed yet again due to the ongoing crisis.

A source revealed to BollywoodLife that the present second wave of coronavirus has been wreaking havoc leading to a pensive mood across the country. The IPL 2021 was also postponed due to the same. The source said that team 'Radhe' is well aware of the condition and they feel that the audience might not be very keen to watch a mass-entertain in such a situation even within the comforts of their homes.

Distributors and single-screen owners upset with Salman?

Apparently, the single screen owners and the exhibitors are also upset with the megastar's decision to release on Eid as they were banking on the Prabhudeva directorial and thought that the team will wait for the situation to get better. They expected that if Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and Kapil Dev's biopic '83' can be held for so long, Salman could also have waited for some more time.

The source also hinted at the angry sentiments regarding the film and the entire film fraternity in general since last year, following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. Thus, considering all these factors, the makers might decide to postpone 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, for some more time. However, there is no official announcement yet.

More about 'Radhe'

The film will showcase Salman Khan as a cop, while Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of the main antagonist.' Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.