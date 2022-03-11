Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam has hit the screens on Friday, March 11. The multilingual film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The film has Bhagyashree of Bollywood classic Maine Pyar Kiya fame, Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others are in the supporting cast. The film has S Thaman's music, Manoj Paramahamsa's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing.

Story:

The film is a musical love story set in the backdrop of Europe in the 1970's. It weaves in a heartwarming story which questions the foundations of Love, Human Nature, Science, Spirituality and Philosophy through a musical drama. It is the story of two individuals who are poles apart in terms of their ideologies, their belief system and the way they perceive life.

It is the story of Vikramaditya and Prerna who are two diversified individuals. Vikram Aditya is an epitome of pure joy and innocence who believes in the language of stars, fate and destiny and lives every moment with vibrancy and passion. He is flirtatious with women, his charm is infectious and his charisma is captivating. Women adore him. He leads a life free of any commitments and believes in living each day as it comes. He is spontaneous, adventurous and happy-go-lucky.

Prerna is someone who is a non-believer and believes more in science than in destiny and fate. She is believed to be rude sometimes to people around her, which is only an attempt to veil her real persona. What happens when their paths cross forms the crux of the story.

Review:

Prabhas has shed his mass action hero image in this ambitious romantic drama in which Pooja Hegde steals the show. She looks stunning and exhibits an intense performance. Manoj Paramahmsa's visuals and Justin Prabhakaran's music are big strength. However, the not-so-strong content might be a disappointment to those who enjoy watching films with strong stories.

Check out what netizens say about the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer:

MB Surya: #RadheShyam is a pure and honest love drama. Visuals and music are top notch. #Prabhas and

@hegdepooja

's chemistry is treat to watch.Prabhas took a daring step by doing the a proper love drama and he delivers. #PoojaHegde looks gorgeous on screen and performed beautifully.

you_know_who: #RadheShyam have to give kudos to the production team and cinematography. Movie definitely has a grandeur to it. Just that it failed to capitalize on that.

you_know_who: Radheshyam - with stunning visuals, bold production design & vivid colors this fairy tale had great potential. But poorly written script makes this is just another wannabe movie with weak story and very poor direction. #radheshyam - you don't need palmistry to know it's fate !

Nice concept but poor execution.. #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde gives their best but cluttered script fails to create any impact. Visuals and background score works. Film looks grand and beautiful on screen, but content is too tedious.

Akhil chilamakur: pooja looked like a barbie doll in the movie the way she performed in emotional scenes through her eyes was brilliant career-best looks & performance main asset of the film congratulations #radheshyam