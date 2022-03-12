Prabhas' magnum opus Radhe Shyam is undoubtedly India's biggest film post the pandemic era. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic saga has been creating new records across the globe within hours of its release. The high-budget romantic saga, which stars Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates the love story of a fortune-teller and a princess.

The huge star cast includes Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi. In India, the film is currently screened in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film has already minted Rs. 200 crore plus in its pre-release business. And according to trade buzz, the first-day trade collection stands at 55 crore worldwide. Released on over 3,000 screens, the film is said to have minted around Rs. 28 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, although official figures are yet to be revealed.

Though it's breaking records at the box office, the film seems to have failed to win over the critics. Let's take a look at what they have to say:

"The script, such as it is, is clueless about why the characters do the things they do," writes @shubhragupta #RadheShyam #RadheShyamReviewhttps://t.co/Z5k3iJfpjN — Indian Express Entertainment ? (@ieEntertainment) March 11, 2022

"Prabhas-starrer expects us to swallow, hook, line and so many sinkers, and we are constantly collecting our jaws off the floor," says Shubhra Gupta on Indian Express.

#OneWordReview...#RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐

Interesting ideas don’t necessarily translate into interesting films… #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing… Doesn’t meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview pic.twitter.com/zVVOYumAol — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2022

Popular film critic Taran Adarsh called the film disappointing and blamed the poor writing for the failure.

FC Review: There is a fine line that separates swooning romance from unintentional comedy. #RadheShyam is a masterclass in what happens when you cross it, writes @anupamachopra in her review of the film starring #Prabhas & #PoojaHegde. #RadheShyamReview https://t.co/l9lgCuj0Wg — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) March 11, 2022

Bollywood famous film expert Anupama Chopra wrote, "Radhe Shyam ends with Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over telling us that eventually, our actions shape our future, not the lines on our hand. On hearing this, a young man in the audience in the show I was in, groaned and said: Yeh pehle hi bata dete. My sentiments exactly."

#RadheShyam review: What is meant to be an aching romance of two people racing against destiny turns out to be bland and listless#RadheShyamReviewhttps://t.co/mHeCiCd29e — The Hindu Cinema (@TheHinduCinema) March 11, 2022

The Hindu Cinema wrote, "The ship sequence at the fag end of the film sinks an already shaky film, despite Prabhas being made to scale a tall ship in a Baahubalian manner."

However, despite criticizing for the weak storyline, one aspect that has stood out among fans and critics alike is its breath-taking visuals.