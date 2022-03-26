Prabhas' magnum opus Radhe Shyam was undoubtedly India's biggest film post the pandemic era. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic saga was the talk of the town for its picturesque brilliance. However, two weeks after release, the film's theatrical run is taking a sharp dip.

With the release of Rajamouli's RRR, Radhe Shyam's run is expected to end. Since Radhe Shyam is a high budget love saga, it has been reported that Prabhas is likely to return a part of his salary to compensate for the loss.

Though nothing has been confirmed officially, rumours are rife that Prabhas charged a whopping Rs 100 crore for the film and is reportedly ready to return half of it as a gesture.

Trade analyst Manobalan has reported that the film has collected Rs 214 crore at the box office worldwide.

#RadheShyam WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 191.14 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 6.70 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 6.93 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 0.84 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 0.70 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 0.58 cr

Total - ₹ 214.04 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Hegde has opened up on rumours about her alleged tiff with Prabhas. During the shoot, there were rumours that the lead pair had a fallout because of Pooja's unprofessional behaviour. The production team immediately clarified the matter and thrashed the rumours.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress completely denied such allegations. "I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells. It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it, what I can do is spread positivity which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there's already so much negativity out there and I don't want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive," she was quoted saying.

The high-budget romantic saga, which also starred Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrated the love story of a fortune-teller and a princess. The huge star cast includes Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi. In India, the film is currently screened in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.