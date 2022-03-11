Prabhas' much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam has got a flying start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. After much delay, the multilingual film hit the screens on Friday, March 11, and opened to mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Radhe Shyam 1st Day Box Office Collection

The film, which has seen the light of the day in over 1000 screens in Andhra and Telangana, had created a good pre-release buzz. With a big fan following, exhibitors and distributors were confident of the movie running into packed houses.

As a result, the multiplex and theatre owners dedicated their screens for Radhe Shyam, thereby giving a solid start at the box office.

Bheemla Nayak, Pushpa Records Broken

The trade experts are predicting Radhe Shyam to have an extraordinary opening and hoping that it will set a new benchmark for the opening-day collection in Tollywood in the post-Covid era.

It means Radhe Shyam will shatter the first-day collection record of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Bheemla Nayak minted Rs 37.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 26.35 crore on the first day in Andhra and Telangana. Whereas Allu Arjun's Pushpa had raked in Rs 34.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 24.75 crore.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's movie is predicted to make a much higher business than Bheemla Nayak and Pushpa. It is expected to gross over Rs 45 crore from the two Telugu states alone.

From the sale of theatrical rights of Andhra and Telangana, the makers of Pushpa earned Rs 107 crore. The Nizam rights were sold for Rs 36.8 crore, Vizag Rs 13.2 and Ceded Rs 18 crore. The worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 210 crore.

The movie should gross over Rs 350 crore in order to earn 'hit' status at the box office.