"Spirituality is a profound and personal journey that goes beyond religious affiliations. It is a quest for a deeper connection with oneself, others, and the divine. Spirituality, deeply ingrained in the fabric of Indian society, encompasses various aspects of life, including rituals, practices, and philosophical teachings. It is about seeking inner peace, wisdom, and self-realization. Spirituality means the manifestation of the potential divinity within us by work (karma yoga), worship (bhakti yoga), philosophy (gyana yoga), or psychic control (raja yoga)."

In India, many such organizations are actively working for the betterment and upliftment of society and its people. The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust (Vrindavan) is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that was established in 2016. The organization is committed to promoting the welfare of individuals, society, and the nation by adhering to the principles of the Indian spiritual system. Human spiritual empowerment and societal revitalization are its primary goals. This trust, with its emphasis on human solidarity and fair treatment of all members, serves as an ideal for a future society. It's a contemporary take on the teachings of the ancient Vedic sages, who lived by and spread the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. According to Radha Keli Kunj, "Spiritual principles and values can change people's lives, the workplace, society at large, and the country as a whole".

The word 'Shri Hit' appears in the name of Acharya Shri Harivansh Mahaprabhu, which symbolizes the role and importance of love, known as 'Hit' as the best means to attain God. The word 'Keli Kunj' is derived from Nikunj Leela. It is that forest or grove where the (ShyamaShaam) Jugal Sarkar indulges in Raas Leela (the eternal pastimes of Shri Radha Kṛṣṇa).

Radha Keli Kunj's campaign includes many noble efforts dedicated to spirituality, the inner environment, health, and social welfare. In Vrindavan Dham, the trust provides accommodation and food for hundreds of saints in the ashram and outside the ashram so that they can move forward on their spiritual journey. Along with providing accommodation for these saints, the trust also arranges their clothing, food, medical treatment, and many other essential items.

The large-scale human service programs carried out by the dynamic spiritual organization Radha Keli Kunj aim to reconstruct communities, restore the inner environment, encourage personal growth, and rejuvenate the human spirit. This includes Daily Satsang, Vani Paath, and Ekantik Vartalap.

Radha Keli Kunj is actively participating on social media platforms.

Bhajan Marg's YouTube channel is one of them which has touched a wider audience worldwide. This Channel was created in the year 2019 by the dynamic team of Bhajan Marg under the aegis of Shri Hit Radha Kelly Kunj Trust.

The purpose of this channel is to show that every devotee walking on Bhakti's path faces a lot of unresolved questions in their lives. Bhajan Marg Channel helps many people around the world to answer those questions by providing some important discourses and question-and-answer sessions with the devotees in the Radha Keli Kunj ashram. It provides answers to their recurring questions, enabling them to live a life filled with spirituality. The revered Gurudev Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, the rasik saint of Shri Vrindavan Dham, provides answers to all these questions which benefit everyone who follows the path of devotion, bhajan, and God's realization.