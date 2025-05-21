OG Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra may have skipped the ongoing Cannes 2025 Film Festival, but she is still making waves in Hollywood with her drop-dead gorgeous appearance at a recent BVLGARI event.

As a global brand ambassador for BVLGARI, Priyanka attended the glamorous event in Italy alongside the brand's CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, and several international celebrities.

Needless to say, Priyanka exuded charm and grace on the red carpet in a stunning beige gown, which she paired with matching jewelry. Numerous pictures and videos from the event have since gone viral on social media.

Staying true to her Indian roots, Priyanka greeted the media with a respectful namaste (folded hands), which was widely appreciated. She posed with several prominent Hollywood figures, including Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, and BLACKPINK's Lisa. In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen thanking photographers with another graceful namaste during a group photo session.

At the event, Priyanka warmly greeted BVLGARI CEO Jean-Christophe Babin with a hug and kiss.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to social media to share glimpses from the event, including snippets of her stunning outfits, picturesque Italian views, and mouth-watering cuisine. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed an unfortunate blunder, a misspelling of her name on her dinner place card. The card read "Pryianka Chopra Jonas" instead of the correct spelling.

Netizens were quick to criticize the luxury brand for the oversight, especially considering Priyanka is one of their key global ambassadors. Many also questioned how her team failed to catch such an error.

One wrote, "I find it racist and offensive when people cannot be bothered to check the spelling of an individual's name. It's just sad and I've experienced it countless times."

Another wrote, "Looking beautiful as always Priyanka ... but I noticed that they hv misspelt u name @ the table."

One commented, "Why ur spelling mistake is wrong." Another commented, "The spelling of Priyanka ? Anybody noticed?"

The next one wrote, "They spell your name wrong on the card. I hope you pointed that out to them."

Work Front

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and The Bluff in Hollywood. On the Indian front, she is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While fans are eagerly awaiting more details, an official announcement from the makers is still pending.

Additionally, Priyanka is also reportedly in talks for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29.