Let's take a look at some of the Bollywood releases of 2018, which we didn't expect to do well. But, they did and how!

Stree: Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi – the film can well be touted as the biggest entertainer of the year. All of us who got the tickets and went in to see a regular Indian horror flick ended up surprised with its new-age content and new-genre of being a comedy-horror film.

The subtle comic timings of the star cast, the entertaining punch lines and the genuine laugh-out-loud moments made the film one of the most original and firebrand film of the year. No wonder the film went on to cross over Rs 100 crore at the box-office.

Raazi: We all love Alia Bhatt, there's no denying the truth. But, let's not kid ourselves, we all thought it would be a huge risk burdening her little shoulders with a sole performance under the spotlight. However, the sensitivity and delicacy with which Alia portrayed the role, left us admiring the powerhouse of talent that she is.

The film won rave reviews from critics and fans alike with a massive opening at the box-office. The film went on to gross over Rs 190 crores at the box-office.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Luv Ranjan's films have always struck a chord with us, but after his previous two films, we were left in a dilemma whether this one would also be an extension of the previous two films with nothing new to offer.

However, it was the cracker performance of the star cast – Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha coupled with some firebrand dialogues that gave the film an edge over the others. No wonder the film went on to make over Rs 148 crores at the box-office.

Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff's second film in the franchise, with Disha Patani as the female lead actually had nothing new to offer. The magnanimous sets, high-octane action sequences, unbelievable stunts; nothing had left the critics impressed. But, call it Tiger's fan following or Disha being a lucky mascot, the film went on to do a humongous business at the box-office and was declared one of the biggest hits of the year.

Raid: The Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer had nothing new to offer. Ajay Devgn's honest policeman avatar has been done to death in Bollywood now. And the good wins over the bad concept doesn't impress anyone, anymore.

With Ileana, who was just there with nothing to offer in the film and Saurabh Shukla trying too hard to pass-off as an evil politician, the film lacked the power it had guaranteed through the trailers. And yet, despite all odds, Raid emerged as one of the highest-grossers of the year with the film collecting over Rs 142 crores at the box-office.

