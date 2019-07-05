After working under many filmmakers for about 11 years, Gowthamraj is finally turning an independent director with Raatchasi. Instead of opting for a masala entertainer, the director has chosen a meaningful subject that deals with our education system.

Jyothika, who has been taking up author-backed roles in her second innings, is playing the lead role of a headmaster in Raatchasi. Poornima Bhagyaraj, Hareesh Peradi and Satya are among the actors in the supporting cast.

The film has Sean Roldan's music, Gokul Benoy's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

The trailer had clearly given a fair idea of what to expect from the film. Raatchasi revolves around a government school teacher, Geetha Rani played by Jyothika, a disciplinarian. She comes to a village as a head master of a government school.

The school is a home for indiscipline. Her measures to change the mindset of the staff and students meet with new challenges. The entry of local MLA, who runs a private school, will only make the matter worse for her. How Geetha Rani overcomes and changes the destiny of the students form the crux of the story.

Raatchasi has opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and audience. The intent of the director to convey the message has been lauded, while Jyothika impresses the viewers with her performance.

However, the film lacks engaging screenplay which remains the major drawback of the film. Checkout what the netizens say about the film below:

Rajasekar: #Raatchasi - ⭐⭐⭐ A mainstream social drama in which 'shero' #Jyotika shines. Director Gautham Raj has handled a topical message with gallery pleasing elements glorifying the image of the role model Headmistress Geetha Rani.

#Raatchasi talks about the discrepancies in Government schools, lethargic teachers and the challenges faced my students. Though I feel that the message could've been conveyed subtly, why mass heroes should have all the fun?

S Abishek: Every act had a spike and every dialogue had a purpose.

#Raatchasi scores high because of how the subject got dealt.

Noticeable pace and the no breather can be the point of concern.

Good start for #SyGowthamraj

sridevi sreedhar: #Raatchasi interval report: First half Very good. #Jyothika is awesome Gripping ..Commercial packaging works

Ramesh Bala: #Raatchasi [3.25/5] : All aspects of Govt school problems - Both internal and external are addressed..

In an engaging and interesting way..

#Jyothika has given a matured performance..

She has rocked it..

Must watch for Govt school teachers and those who care 4 next gen!

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Raatchasi might not have hit the sweet spots but still is a relevant film on education with special focus on how government schools function and how they should ideally. #Jyotika as a fearless, straightforward teacher is impressive and leaves a strong impact.

vb: #Raatchasi - perfect casting & technically so good! Jo@RSeanRoldan @prabhu_sr once again with a quality content.

Editor PraveenKl: #Raatchasi is a fab film with good anecdotes on the edu system. Liked the writing, shots and the ending. Jyothika mam is powerfull and laudable. Second half has a superb connect. Best wishes to @prabhu_sr sir and team @DreamWarriorpic for another gem from their stable.