Raashi Khanna has always made the most spectacular sartorial choices but she has always had a special place in her heart for ethnic outfits. The actress, every once in a while, dishes out amazing looks in Indian ensembles. Raashi might be extremely busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report' but she is making sure that she puts her best fashion foot forward while doing so.

The first look that Raashi stole hearts with was of her wearing a beautiful custom or unreleased lehenga from the brand Raw Mango. Raashi looked great in the green lehenga that boasted of brilliant Indian craftsmanship. The intricate threadwork and sequin embroidery on the lehenga was striking. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Raashi paired the lehenga with a matching blouse and a similar dupatta.

Raashi further accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings designed by Q is by Ashmeet and chunky pieces of finger rings that went well with her look. In terms of makeup, the actress went ahead with a dewy base, structured eyebrows and a lovely lip shade. The winged eyeliner was the right call to have made and she chose to keep her tresses open for the night.

Raashi went ahead and sported a magnetic magenta saree yet again from the shelves of Raw Mango. She looked elegant draped in the six yards of elegance. The saree featured golden floral embroidery designs but what set it apart was that it was extremely minimalistic. Raashi paired the saree with a matching blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline along with a deep cut in the back, which added to the drama factor of the look. The saree's colour looked stunning on the actress.

Make-up artist Heema Dattani gave Raashi a toned base, structured eyebrows and yet again a winged eyeliner. The eyeshadow went well with the nude lip shade and enhanced her contoured cheeks. For this particular look, Raashi pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail. The look was further accessorised with a pair of gorgeous earrings and a stack of mixed-and-matched bangles.