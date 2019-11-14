Delhi beauty Raashi Khanna never fails to impress her fans. The actress recently shared a few photographs from her latest photoshoot.

Dressed in black, flaunting her curls, Raashi's photos will definitely pep up your Monday mornings. Fans of the actress are all praises for the physical transformation the actress has gone through.

Raashi, in the beginning of her career, was trolled and body shamed for being chubby. The actress lost many projects for being "fat" in perspective of the filmmakers. She took it as a challenge and shed some good number of kilos by hitting the gym.

She began sporting a leaner look and proved that she is capable of doing anything. Raashi has bagged many offers since then and is currently one of the most sought after and busiest actresses down south.

Raashi is currently busy working for Venky Mama, in which she plays the ladylove of Naga Chaitanya. She also has Sangatamizhan in her kitty, which is slated for release on November 15. The same film will be dubbed into Telugu.

She also has World Famous Lover and Prati Roju Pandage, two Telugu films for which she is still busy shooting. Prati Roju has Sai Dharam Tej in lead role and is slated for release on December 20. In Tamil, she has Shaitan Ka Bachha also.