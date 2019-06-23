Actress Raashi Khanna's latest photographs from a photo shoot are amazing and she looks gorgeous in all of them. From plump to slim, this Delhi beauty underwent an impressive body transformation and looks stunning now.

She has been sharing her latest photographs on her Instagram account, and her fans are going gaga over those pictures. She posted a red side cut dress and a white revealing outfit, in which she looks stunning. Her expressions and irresistible curves are something which will make boys go weak in their knees.

Raashi began her career in the film industry with Avasarala Srinivas' Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2014 and has impressed Telugu audience by playing the role of Sai Sirisha Prabhavathi. Later, with a handful of films in her kitty, the damsel became one of the most sought after actress in the industry and went on to make films in Tamil and Malayalam movie industries.

The actress was a victim of body shaming for being fat and many of netizens have called her unfit to be in this. She did not take any of the trolls and never bothered to reply to any of them. She stood strong with her chin up, always.

After sweating for hours and hours in the gym, the shredded pounds of weight and became very slim. It is also said that the actress lost a lot of offers as the directors wanted her to get slim in a short span of time.

Raashi was recently seen in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster film Temper. She is currently shooting for Venky Mama opposite Naga Chaitanya and is hands full with Tamil films opposite Siddharth and Vijay Sethupathi. As per the latest reports, she has been roped in to play the leading lady in Sai Dharam Tej's next film which is going to be directed by Maruthi.