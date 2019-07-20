Raaj Aashoo is a rising music composer from India, who has given hits like Jee Len De from Romeo Akbar Walter.

Known for the great sense of trending music styles, Raaj Aashoo has got the skills to bend songs to the trends while still retaining its original essence.

Raaj Aashoo joined forces with the eminent singer Papon for his song 'Har Lamha' which is currently hitting the trend. Produced by the Indie Music Label, Har Lamha has garnered over 3.7 million view and 38,000 likes on YouTube.

Popon's songs such as Moh Moh Ke Dhage has already ingrained in Indian audience and has left a deep impression on them. Raaj identified that "I was looking for a voice filled with deep emotions which can portray the emotion of the song and one name which popped up was of Papon."

Such decisions of Raaj Aashoo has helped the music director in crafting songs that leave the audience in bliss and stays with them long after tune out. Har Lamha is now rising as the chartbuster hit.