Raai Laxmi, who often gets criticised for wearing skimpy or hot dresses from 'Sanskari' men, is now under attack for a different reason. The glam doll's recent visit to famous Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan has not gone well with a section of netizens.

The actress had posted a video of the actress performing prayer at the Sufi tomb (with AR Rahman's 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja' track playing in the backdrop). She wrote, "What a wonderful unforgettable experience I had visiting Ajmer sharif dargah @ajmer_dargah786 It would have been incomplete going all the way there for shoot and not visit this holy place to seek blessings thank you so much @sufimusafir for such an amazing hospitality means a lot god bless. [sic]"

Unfortunately, some people did not like the actress, a Hindu, visiting a Muslim's place of worship. So, they questioned whether she could not find a temple within her religion. Some even went to the extent of claiming that they were unfollowing her.

Nonetheless, Raai Laxmi ardent followers are not complaining and stated that her wishes will come true after her visit. As always, the actress has not responded to such hate messages.

Facing criticism over the choice of their dress is a common issue that every celebrity faces with the advent of social media. However, what surprises the most is the hatred towards a person for just praying at a place other than their own religion.

Raai Laxmi's Forthcoming Films

The actress' Kannada film PVP Guruprasad's Jhansi IPS has been delayed. Her fantasy horror thriller Cindrella is ready for release. She is sharing screen space with Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sakshi Agarwal in Vinoo Venkatesh's film.

Her other forthcoming movies are: Anjali-starrer Anandha Bhairavi, directed by Karri Balaji, and Gangster 21, which stars V Ramachandran and directed by Rathan Linga. Apart from these flicks, there are a few movies which are still in the discussion stages.