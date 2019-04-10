Meghan Markle needs to do something to get back into the Queen's good grace. The public display of affection notwithstanding, it looks like there could be trouble brewing between the Queen and the Duchess.

It was reported earlier that the Queen had rebuked Meghan Markle from wearing a particular set of jewellery. Some have claimed this as preferential treatment towards the other Duchess in the Royal Family, Kate Middleton. But what has Royal observers interested is the manner of the reprimand. According to commentator Gavin Gray, the Duchess of Sussex sparked a chilling reaction from the Queen when she demanded to be allowed to wear a part of the collection.

Speaking to Studio 10, Mr. Gray said: "There was this row where Meghan wanted this particular necklace, Harry said 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants,' and the Queen turned around and said 'oh, no, she doesn't. I decide what necklace is going to be worn out of the Royal Collection'.

Meghan is a new addition to the Royal Family and has a long way to go before she has the same level of rapport that Kate Middleton enjoys with the monarch. So for now, Meghan should keep her head down and not antagonize the Queen any further. The commentator went on to say that this kind of behaviour from the Queen makes Harry feel that his wife Meghan is being looked down upon and not given the same standing as Kate.

Apparently, the Queen's decision has a lot to do with the pecking order she wishes to maintain in the Royal Family especially after Kate and Camilla joined the Royal family.