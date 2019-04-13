The Queen may be wary over the effect Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is having over Prince Harry. It is being claimed that Prince Harry is going along with Meghan Markle rather than the other way around.

The recent announcement that Prince Harry will be working alongside Oprah Winfrey on a new documentary is being used as an example of the "Meghan-effect" on the Duke.

The Queen "won't approve" of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new partnership, a royal expert has claimed citing the "Meghan-effect" over the Duke. Of the collaboration, Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe warned: "These new charities and projects he's got involved with the partnership with Oprah Winfrey is more evidence of 'The Meghan Effect'."

Harry will reportedly appear on-screen during the documentary though it is not yet known if he will be interviewed by the world-famous American TV presenter. The royal expert offered a word of caution to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying Hollywood celebrity culture and Royal Family norms have not mixed well in the past. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already trying to carve their own path in the Royal Family, much to the annoyance of the Queen. The increased influence of Hollywood celebrities within Royalty could further add to the Queen's frustration.

The royal journalist went as far as to suggest the Queen would not be best pleased because the move constitutes a "break from tradition" and the Queen is "a stickler for tradition."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this month. Preparations are being made for the arrival of the Royal baby. Meghan and Harry will be moving to Frogmore Cottage once their baby arrives.