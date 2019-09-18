A new rumour about UK's royal family states that Queen Elizabeth is holding up Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi's wedding. According to a royal expert, the queen's busy schedule of royal engagements and duties as the head of the monarchy is coming in the way of the couple from planning their big day.

"They have to find a gap in her diary before they name the day," royal expert Ingrid Seward reportedly said. Princess Beatrice and Mozzi made their relationship public in March, and since then, rumours surfaced that the two will soon announce the date of their marriage.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi started dating in September 2018. There have been rumours that the couple already has started living together in Princess Beatrice's apartment in St. James' Palace. However, these claims along with the one stating that the queen is blocking their wedding cannot be independently confirmed.

According to Seward, Princess Beatrice's wedding date will depend on whether or not Queen Elizabeth is free to attend the big day. Seward, however, said that the delay in the delay in the wedding is unlikely to cause any problem for the lovers.

"They're going to get married," she said. "I was told by a member of the family. I think a wedding as early as next spring or summer is likely."

Over the weekend, Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend went to Italy for a romantic brea. The duo looked "very much in love" as they enjoyed their company in the exclusive cliffside village of Positano, on the Amalfi Coast.

Princess Beatrice is currently in New York and was seen on Tuesday attending a Woman for leadership conference. She sported a floral-print silk outfit that had voluminous puffed sleeves. She teamed her dress with black T-bar shoes and wore her famous red hair loose.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth was spotted going for her church visit with Prince Andrew, who was photographed showing a big smile. The two were also joined at church by Prince Charles, 70, arriving in a separate car.