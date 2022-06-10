Emergency services were briefly disrupted at a hospital in the national capital after a quarrel ensued over an ECG test being conducted in an inappropriate manner, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, a PCR call regarding the quarrel at Madan Mohan Malviya hospital was received at Malviya Nagar police station on Thursday after which the police staff immediately rushed to the spot.

When the police reached the said hospital, the caller, a woman from Panchsheel Vihar, said that there was a dispute over conducting ECG.

"She stated that she got an electric shock during the day time and came to the hospital for medical treatment. The doctor advised her to get the ECG test conducted. While the ECG was being conducted the male nurse asked her to remove cloth near her heart area, she misunderstood this and got angry," Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

It is at this juncture, the woman along with her husband started shouting and other patients also gathered. "A PCR call was made regarding obstructing and closing of emergency services," the senior official said.

The agitated woman then told the police that she would give her written complaint in the morning and left from there. The Chief Medical Officer of the hospital also confirmed that the dispute was regarding ECG.

"The emergency services are running smoothly. Legal action will be taken if any complaint is received," the official added.