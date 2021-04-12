Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sent senior officials to Hyderabad and Maharashtra to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug in the fight against Covid-19.

The state government has also made mandatory to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours at airports and railway stations while those arriving without negative report will be examined, according to the new SOP, they will be kept in quarantine centre or isolation.

Baghel said that this time the infection is also spreading in the villages. To prevent this, it is necessary to examine those coming from outside the state. Instructions have been issued by the state government to establish quarantine centres in villages.

He has instructed the Chief Secretary for smooth supply of Remdesivir injection in the state, senior officers should be sent to Hyderabad and Maharashtra for coordination with companies manufacturing this drug.

The Chief Minister discussed this issue with the President of the Drug Association and asked him to increase the supply of Remdesivir injection from other states. Chief Minister gave these instructions after a video conference with medical experts on the situation arising out of the increasing infection of Covid-19 in the state.

He also discussed the issue with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of the Indian Medical Association about the problems being faced in the treatment of Covid-19, supply of oxygen and essential medicines.

Increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is worrisome

The Chief Minister said that the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is worrisome and asked the operators of private hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the corona patients.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is ahead of many states in terms of testing. Every day 40 to 50 thousand tests are being done in the state. Chhattisgarh is also the state administering highest number of vaccines. So far 13 per cent of the population here has been given the first dose of the vaccine.

He said that RT-PCR test facility will be started soon in four more districts in the state. With the increase in the number of sample tests every day, the investigation report will also be available sooner.

Chief Minister said that instructions have been issued to supply oxygen to the plants producing oxygen first in the government and private hospitals of Chhattisgarh. Some new industries in the private sector have also been allowed to produce medical oxygen. With this, oxygen will be supplied in all hospitals of the state as per the requirement.