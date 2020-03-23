Bored like a panda from dawn to dusk on these self-isolating days that you have almost lost the count of the days and weeks! Not anymore!

Check what the twice Booker Prize-winning Canadian novelist and poet has here for you to kill the boring quarantine hours. In her recent tweets, Margaret Atwood has called out for all the Twitteratis and voracious readers out there with a very entertaining list of books in all genres.

'The Handmaid's Tales' author asked her followers for the kind of books they would like to read, based on which she shared her favourite reads. "OK Twitterpals, as I crouch in my burrow, what would you like the most? a) comforting book reccos b) plague book reccos c) poetry book reccos d) stupid/weird/mundane things I have done to pass the time, which would have passed anyway...," she tweeted.

In another interesting tweet, Atwood cited non-fiction books like Hans Zinnser's "Rats, Lice, and History"; Jared Diamond's "Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies"; as well as Charles Mann's "1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus" when actress Mia Farrow asked for "a plague book" recommendation.

Check out in detail what the writer has in her shelf for the latent avid readers in us:

Albert Camus' 'The Plague' and watching Ingmar Bergman's historical fantasy film 'Seventh Seal', considering the pandemic that we are living in.

For science-fiction lovers, the Canadian author suggests her own book 'Oryx and Crake' which is set in a post-apocalyptic world, after the plague killed most humans. For the newbie in here, grab the classic read like Frankenstein and Book III of 'Gulliver's Travels'.

For the absolute literature bugs, Atwood brings in Gail Godwin's new book 'Old Lovegood Girls'

What about the free flowing poetry lovers? Atwood recommends 'In the Lateness of the World' by Carolyn Forche. "Gives us some perspective...you could be worse off than self-isolating," Atwood said. This is Forche's first poetry book in 17 years!

"For love stories that work out, you can't beat Jane Austen," says Atwood. And how can you miss out those simple sweet family stories that Austen has for you!

Finally, Atwood has some calm fiction suggestions as well. "Try Agatha Christie, Miss Marple or Hercule Poirot. You'll calm right down. Especially with Miss Marple, so soothing. She always Knows.... that, plus knitting," she says.

Atwood's list doesn't end here at all. So let's welcome the quarantine days for you have sky high stacks that can't be missed!