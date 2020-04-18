Did quarantine get you in a fix? Don't worry, you are not alone! Even the celebrities have got the 'baithe baithe bore huye' syndrome, finding several ways to pass time. While some of them have indulged themselves into sweet temptation, some have involved themselves in extensive workout sessions.

Some celebrities are spending time in channelling their inner artists while some have decided to display their wares at various other things, such as hairdressing! Yes, you read it right!

Here are the list celebrities who turned into hairdresser this quarantine season:

- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The style diva of B'town turned into a hairdresser for hubby Anand, giving him a cutesy haircut. Anand posted a video of this on his Instagram account, giving us some major couple goals.

- Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal

The up and comer gave elder brother Vicky a haircut at home, the end results of which the elder sibling proudly showcased on his social media. Some major sibling bonding, this!

-RajKumar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao has turned a hairstylist for girlfriend Patralekha and trimmed her hair with a razor. Though for any girl, it's difficult to trust anyone with her hair, we have to give it to Patralekha and Rajkumar for the perfect end results.

-Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virushka seems to be having a blast at home. From interrupting live chats to shouting out 'Kohli-Kohli' like a fan, Anushka has been teasing Virat in many ways, giving us major wife goals. The actress even turned into a hairstylist for her hubby and gave him a perfect haircut. In the video shared by Anushka on Instagram, Virat said, " Virat said: "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife."

- Huma Qureshi

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress decided to give herself a haircut! She posted a video of herself featuring her new 'bang'ing hairstyle given by the actress herself. Needless today, she looked as pretty as ever. Huma shared the post and wrote, "I'm currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi ... Anybody wants a haircut kya???"

-Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi recently turned hairstylist to beat the lockdown blues and ended up giving actor-hubby Vivek Dahiya, a new haircut. Vivek posted a cute picture with her beautiful hairstylist, his wife, Divyanka and wrote, "Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries."

-Pulkit Samrat and Ullas Samrat

Fukrey fame Pulkit Samrat, who has been spending the quality quarantine time with his beau Kriti Kharbanda, has given a makeover to his brother Ullas Samrat. Pulkit gave a haircut to his brother under the guidance of his hairstylist Aalim Hakim via video call.

Looks like this quarantine is going to take a serious toll on the pocket of hairdressers, once the lockdown is lifted. Also, will you trust your loves ones with your hair? Tell us in the comment section.