Virat Kohli is enjoying a relaxed quarantine period in Australia ahead of the next series. The India – Australia bilateral series is scheduled to start from November 27. Virat Kohli and the Indian squad has reached the destination and are under quarantine period. The Indian team will have to serve a 14 day compulsory quarantine period before they can start playing.

However, Virat Kohli seems all set to enjoy this isolation period. The Indian skipper took to social media to share what he has been up to. He wrote, "Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch." Virat Kohli has decided to avail paternity leave and hence would be coming back to the country after the first test match in Adelaide. Kohli's decision to be by Anushka's side, leaving the match mid-way, has not been well received by many sections.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been illuminating social media with her radiant pregnancy glow pictures. In the latest pictures shared by her on Diwali, the actress looked divine in golden and white attire. She wrote, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali." The couple is expecting their first child early next year.

In an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli opened up about spending time at home during the lockdown. He said, "The best thing [about the lockdown] was Anushka and myself were at home. We never got so much time to spend together since we started seeing each other, to be honest. Just being in your own home with the one you love, you couldn't ask for anything better. We just made the most of that whole time."

"It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan," Virat Kohli said about turning parent.