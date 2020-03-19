Pataakha girl Radhika Madan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the release of her movie Angrezi Medium alongside Irfan Khan, Deepak Dobryal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress has proven her acting skills by delivering brilliant performances in movies like Pataakha, Mard ko Dard Ni Hota and now, Angrezi Medium.

Madan, who entered the B-Town after doing an Indian TV series 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' from 2014 to 2016, has showcased her versatility through unique roles in her films, till now. Even amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the 24-year-old-star is making headlines by sharing the glimpse from her personal life.

Yesterday, the actor turned into the musician and amazed the fans by sharing a video of piano rendition of Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song. In the clip uploaded by Madan, she can be seen playing the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie, effortlessly, on her piano. She captioned the video and wrote, "The caption of the post read, "Making the most of self-quarantine! #corona #stayhome #staysafe❤️ #learnsomethingneweveryday"

The beautiful actress can be seen donning black tank top with a black hat. She opted for a comfortable no-makeup look with her hair open. Radhika has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing beautiful pictures from her photoshoot. She was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium where she played the role of Irfan Khan's daughter who wants to study abroad. Her performance has been highly appreciated by the fans, critics and stars from the film fraternity.

Big-B praises Radhika's performance

Even the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Big-B Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her performance in his unique style. He left Madan speechless by sending an appreciation note and bouquet to her house. Sharing the post about the same, Radhika wrote, " I dont know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances."