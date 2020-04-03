Bollywood celebrities are making us all nostalgic with their throwback pictures. From giving out sibling goals to movie recommendations, stars have been doing their bit in keeping the fans entertained during the lockdown. Though Kangana Ranaut is not personally on social media, her team has been sharing a glimpse of her life in the mountains with her family during the lockdown. Recently, her video was shared on the occasion of Ram Navami and talked about 'Why Ram Ji is the most important icon of our civilization?'

In the video, she asked, "have you ever thought why Ram is considered as the most important human ever walked in our land, as he is not profound as Krishna nor omnipresent like Shiv. Ram is a righteous man who through his course of life and experiments have made us aware of what sacrifice is," she said.

Magical 'champi'

Now, she had made her fans nostalgic with her latest 'Champi' pictures from her mother is winning the internet. In the picture shared by her team, Kangana can be seen sitting in the garden with her mother, who is putting oil in her head and massaging it. As per the post, Kangana's mother is applying special 'peach' oil on her scalp that is found only in the mountains. Kangana's simplicity and the serene view of the mountain will make you miss your lockdown.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarna in the leading role. Before the lockdown, she was shooting for her upcoming movie, Thalaivi, an Indian biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay. Being quarantined, she has been working out on her body for her projects like Dhakkad and Tejas.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Kangana revealed that she has rejected movies like Sanju and Sultan. She said, "I was approached for Sultan, which I didn't do. After I said no, Aditya Chopra called saying, 'I will never work with you again'. The actress also claimed that although Ranbir Kapoor had come to her house and offered Sanju, she didn't like the role much as there wasn't much for her to do in the film.