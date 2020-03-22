Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the sister duo of Bollywood who are usually seen goofing around with each other. With Janhvi's busy schedule, the sisters try to make the most of the time they get to spend together. Now since both of them are self-quarantined, it has given them an opportunity to spend some quality sister time. Amid COVID-19 all the celebrities are on lockdown and have been trying to do things that could make them feel better. For some actors, it's music for others its self-care. Looks like Janhvi have been channelling her inner artist amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Janhvi Kapoor took her Instagram to share some colourful and beautiful portraits that were painted by her. She shared the post with the caption, "Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona". She also shared a boomerang on her Instagram story where Jahnvi can be seen passing typical elder sister looks to Khushi while she finishes the bowl of Maggi. Dhadak fame Janhvi can be seen donning a colourful t-shirt, just like her refreshing paintings.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and have been in news for her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie will additionally star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Other movies like Dostanaa 2 and the Dharma Production multistarrer Takht, are also in her kitty. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite ace actor Raj Kumar Rao.

Talking about personal life, Janhvi has always been linked with Dhadak co-star Ishaan. While promoting the movies this duo appeared in many interviews and looked comfortable with each other and has been seen pulling each other's legs from time to time. Although both the stars and their brothers Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have maintained their silence over this topic.