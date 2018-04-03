Priyanka Chopra's fans on Twitter went crazy after she dropped a stunning poster of Quantico season 3. The actress shared a picture featuring her character on the ABC show, Alex Parrish, and teased the upcoming season.

She shared the poster with the caption teasing a "new team," "new threats" and assured fans that the upcoming episodes will be loaded with the thrill factor.

New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico pic.twitter.com/3b1eYajDJr — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 2, 2018

Soon as Chopra dropped the new poster, fans across the world expressed their excitement over the new poster and the upcoming episodes.

The new season is expected to pick up the pace from where Quantico season 2 ended. Fans last watched Alex run off with Ryan Booth while Owen took charge as the Deputy Director of the CIA.

While the storyline will unfold the incidents from the season 2 finale, the new season will witness a slew of changes on the show. Showrunner Josh Safran stepped down leaving Michael Seitzman filling his shoes.

Regular cast members Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine AlMassri and Pearl Thusi have also moved on from the show. The new episodes will no longer hold on to the flashbacks concept and focus on the group reorganizing itself.

Chopra has been teasing the new season through several behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram. The actress' recent update from the show reveals that the cast and crew have flown down to Ireland to film the last few episodes of the season.

Quantico season 3 returns, April 26, on ABC.