Composer-singer QARAN says he found the words for his hit song Tareefan while venting frustration after his break-up.

"I knew the song had to be a banger since it was my debut. I was also going through a break-up at the time and had a lot on my mind. Around that time, I had to urgently fly from Mumbai to Delhi," Qaran said.

"On the flight, I was venting my frustrations out on a text message. Oddly enough, the messages rhymed and I started humming the words. I got goosebumps and knew I had something really special," he recalled. So, he "ran to the bathroom on the plane and recorded the melody and words" on his iPhone.

"Tareefan" featured in the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The song went on to become one of the most popular dance numbers that year.

Talking about his upcoming work, he said: "The next few singles I release have to surpass everything I've put out till now. Keeping that in mind, I'm working on a few new singles in the non-film space as well as a single with a well known Bollywood actress. Details of this will be revealed soon."