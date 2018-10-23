Mixed second quarter results, combined with negative global cues and concerns over a liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector, subdued the key domestic indices on Tuesday.

"The weakness in the market is because of the overall negative trends..., domestic as well as global," Astha Jain, Hem Securities, told IANS.

"The quarterly results are mixed, adding to the negative sentiments among the investors."

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, healthcare and TECK (technology, entertainment and media) counters which fell over two per cent.

Besides, the Indian rupee traded flat and the crude oil price was below the $80 mark.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex provisionally closed at 33,847.23 points down 287.15 points or 0.84 per cent.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 34,073.92 points and low of 33,742.75 points.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the day's trade at 10,146.80 points, down 98.45 points or 0.96 per cent.