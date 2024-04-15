The Malayalam film industry recently encountered a significant setback as major multiplex chains, including PVR and INOX, decided to withdraw Malayalam films from screens nationwide. This sudden move not only impacted the Malayalam film industry but also had repercussions on industries like Telugu, which had acquired dubbing rights to Malayalam films, resulting in losses due to the abrupt removal of these films. However, after a period of resistance and negotiation, it appears that a resolution has finally been reached.

Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR Pictures Limited, hinted at a positive turn of events when he retweeted a statement on Saturday evening, indicating that the multiplex chain would resume screening Malayalam films from Vishu (April 14), following the cessation of screenings on Eid (April 11).

The shared statement, originating from industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, conveyed the news that the issue between PVR, INOX, and the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over the virtual print fee (VPF) had been resolved. It was announced that PVR and INOX would begin advance booking for new and previously released Malayalam films across all their properties with immediate effect, potentially starting from late Saturday night or the following day, Vishu.

He wrote ,"#PVRINOX vs Kerala Film Producers Association issue over #VPF resolved! #PVRINOX Will start advance booking in all their properties for new and earlier released #Malayalam films with immediate effect. Probably from late tonight or tomorrow- #Vishu day!"

Earlier on the same Saturday, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had declared that no Malayalam films would be exhibited in PVR and INOX theaters until producers were adequately compensated for recent losses. Unnikrishnan B, FEFKA's general secretary, made this announcement during a press conference, where prominent directors Blessy and Vineeth Sreenivasan were present.

Unnikrishnan clarified that the dispute between PVR, INOX, and the KFPA primarily revolved around the virtual print fee (VPF) charged by the multiplex chains. Dissatisfied with the exorbitant costs, the KFPA had introduced its own service named Producers' Digital Content (PDC). Kamal Gianchandani had previously contended that the KFPA's demand for exclusive use of PDC for streaming films was 'illegal,' prompting PVR and INOX to take a firm stance.

With the latest developments indicating a resolution and the resumption of Malayalam films in multiplexes, it appears that the industry is poised to regain its momentum after this temporary setback. This outcome brings relief to producers, filmmakers, and audiences alike, signaling a positive step forward for the Malayalam film fraternity.