Fact-check: No, PV Sindhu did not retire; she proved a point and how [details here]

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu announced "retirement" on her Twitter handle on Monday, November 2. In a lengthy post, Sindu wrote about how the Denmark Open was the final straw and has decided to retire. The post has gone viral on social media and became the biggest talking points. But here's the real trust behind her "retirement".

The claim

The nation assumed the 25-year-old Olympic medallist announced her "retirement" as she wrote, "I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I', writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too."

The truth:

As part of the cryptic tweet, Sindhu wrote that she may have given her fans a 'mini-heart attack', but went on to say that 'unprecedented times require unprecedented measures'. Sindhu is not clearly not quitting and this was a gimmick as she was talking about "retiring from this current sense of unrest caused by the virus."

As she further wrote, "Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty", wrote Sindhu. "I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown."

"I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I', writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too," Sindhu wrote in a lengthy post.

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," she added.