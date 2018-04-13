Puthandu or Puthuvarsham is the first day of the Tamil New Year as per the traditional calendar. This year, it is falling on April 14. The day is observed as per the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. It is the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Celebration

A tray consisting of vegetables, fruits, betel leaves, gold ornaments and a mirror is placed in the pooja room and one would view his face in the mirror once he wakes up in the morning before engaging in other activities. Reading the Panchangam or the almanac is the long-followed tradition among those who celebrate the day.

Tamils make it special by wearing new clothes, preparing sweets and visiting temples. They start the day by praying that the new year brings them an abundance of happiness, peace, and success to their lives.

As per the beliefs, Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe on this auspicious day.

On the occasion of Tamil New Year, we have curated some wishes and messages to share with your friends, families, and well-wishers.