Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in full production, with Allu Arjun pouring his heart and soul into the film. However, the team has faced a significant setback due to piracy. A clip from the climax scene leaked online and spread rapidly, leaving the Pushpa team and its fans in shock. Fans have urged the producers to act immediately to prevent further damage.

This is not the first time the production has faced such issues; previous leaks of videos and photos from the sets have already raised concerns about the increasing piracy problem in the industry. Additionally, rumors about Arjun's disagreements with the director over continuous production delays have been circulating.

Teaser Creates Sensation

Despite these challenges, the second teaser of Pushpa 2 has created a sensation online. It has received widespread praise, showcasing Allu Arjun's character, Pushparaj, in a powerful new avatar. The teaser features intense beats and a heart-pounding background score by DSP, enhancing the overall impact. It also highlights the Jaathara sequence, a festival honoring Hindu tribal goddesses celebrated in Telangana, attracting over 10 million devotees annually. Director Sukumar has recreated this event with grandeur and intricacy, offering a glimpse into the film's scale.

Pushpa 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 6, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli, while Sai Pallavi will make an extended cameo, potentially paired with Fahadh Faasil's character. Key plot points include SP Shekhawat's quest for revenge, Jaali Reddy's schemes, and Srinu's strategic maneuvers, all contributing to the film's heightened anticipation.

The first teaser depicted Pushpa escaping from Tirupati jail, getting shot multiple times, and vanishing into the Seshachalam forest, prompting a massive manhunt. Rumors of his death incite a riot among his followers, only for Pushpa to reappear alive, walking through the forest alongside a tiger and striking his iconic pose. The teaser ends with Pushpa in his signature printed pink shirt, sitting surrounded by goons.

International Reception

At the Berlin Film Festival, Allu Arjun expressed his interest in how international audiences perceive Indian cinema and Pushpa 2. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise in India and diaspora markets like the U.S., U.K., and U.A.E., the film found a new life on OTT platforms, reaching a diverse audience and becoming India's biggest film in 2021. Arjun highlighted the broader reach of streaming compared to theatrical releases, noting that the film received similar positive feedback from both urban Indian and global audiences.

Pushpa: The Rise tells the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a laborer who rises in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, clashing with a self-centered police officer. The Telugu film, dubbed in multiple Indian languages, became the top-grossing film in India in 2021. Allu Arjun's portrayal earned him the Best Actor award at India's National Film Awards.

The leak of the climax scene of Pushpa 2 has undoubtedly caused a stir among fans and the film industry. As the release date approaches, the production team is likely to intensify efforts to prevent further leaks and ensure the film's successful launch.