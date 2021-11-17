Sophia Urista has apologized for "pushing the limits too far". The Brass Against frontwoman came under fire after she urinated on a fan during live concert. The rock performance was taking place at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The popular band was performing a rendition of "Wake Up" by Rage Against the Machine when the unthinkable happened.

Sophia apologises

"Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn't mean to hurt them," Sophia took to social media to apologise.

"I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I'm grateful for all of your continued love and support," she further tweeted. Urista first called a fan onstage and asked him to lay down and then urinated on him.

Brass Against apologises

The band also apologised and wrote, "Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona."