International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8th, is a global event that honors the contributions and achievements of women in various spheres of life. The year 2024 marks the 49th celebration of this significant day, and the theme revolves around empowerment and recognition of women's contributions.

The day is marked with vibrant slogans and heartfelt wishes that echo the spirit of every woman. "She believed she could, so she did," is one such motivational quote that encapsulates the essence of a woman's strength and determination. Another powerful slogan, "United we stand, hand in hand," celebrates the collective power of women across the globe.

Significance of Purple and Celebrations

The color purple holds a special significance in the celebrations of International Women's Day. Historically associated with royalty, magic, and mystery, purple also symbolizes dignity, justice, and loyalty. During the advent of the women's movement, the colors purple, green, and white were used to represent the cause. Purple signified loyalty towards the women's movement, green signified hope, while white hinted at purity. The blending of pink, representing femininity, and blue, representing masculinity, results in purple, symbolizing gender equality.

International Women's Day is not just about celebrating women but also about recognizing their struggles and achievements. The day is marked by various events and activities aimed at uplifting and supporting women, both professionally and personally. These include team outings with activities tailored for women, sports competitions, movie shows featuring women-centric films, and yoga classes.

Women Leaders and Their Achievements

The day also serves as a platform to honor women who have broken barriers and made significant contributions in their respective fields. Women like Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal president, Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President of the United States, and Tsai Ing-Wen, Taiwan's first female president, are celebrated for their achievements and their impact on global politics.

In the corporate world, women like Roshni Nadar, the first woman to head a publicly traded IT company in India, Leena Nair, the global CEO of Chanel, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon, have shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations of women leaders.

The day also serves as an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation towards the women in one's life. Heartfelt messages like, "Thank you for always being there, ensuring our well-being, and nurturing us. You are nature, Mother Earth, and our motherland," and "Happy Women's Day! You are powerful, not because you aren't scared, but because you go on so strongly despite fear," are shared to honor and celebrate women's strength and resilience.

Interestingly, women are believed to have a heightened sense of smell, possibly due to their historical roles in activities like cooking and gathering herbs, which often involve recognizing different scents. This unique ability is one of the many ways women's contributions and skills are recognized and celebrated on this day.

International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements and contributions of women in various spheres of life. It is a day to honor their strength, resilience, and unity, and to recognize their struggles and victories. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of gender equality and the need to continue working towards a more inclusive and equitable world.