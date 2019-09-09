Puri Jagannath's discussion with Yash seems to have failed to get desired result as the duo could not lock in a good story for their first collaboration. The director, who will next work with Vijay Devarakonda, will be teaming up with another actor.

The filmmaker had met the KGF star two months ago and discussed a few stories, but the actor was not impressed with the any subject. In the mean time, Puri Jagannath was also in talks with a few other actors from Telugu and Vijay Devarakonda was first to given a green signal for a project after being impressed with a storyline.

The latest buzz is that Prabhas, whose mega-budget movie Saaho was released recently, has agreed to work with Puri Jagannath apparently for a quickie. The actor has worked only in three movies in the last seven years and seems to be keen on making up for it by doing a few projects in the next two years.

His movie with Radhka Krishna is still long way to be completed and simultaneously Prabhas is likely to work with Puri Jagannath, who has returned to form after iSmart Shankar.

On the other hand, Yash's Kirtaka 2 has been put on hold and his present focus is only on the second instalment of the blockbuster, KGF. He is busy with the shooting of the film in Hyderabad. Although he has been in talks with many filmmakers, the actor has not given a green signal to any project.

KGF 2 will hit the screens next summer in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil languages.