Punjab Police has foiled yet another terror plot. In the latest success, the Punjab police today have caught tiffin bombs in Bhikhiwind village, Tarn Taran District of the state. The village is in close proximity to the India-Pakistan Border. Moreover, the police have also arrested three terrorists in this case and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives. Agencies have also been conducting massive search operations in the area.

Fifth incidence in the recent times

It is to be noted that this is the fifth incidence in recent times where the tiffin bomb has been found. Last week, on September 18, Punjab authorities found a "tiffin bomb" - a lunchbox equipped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) - as well as a terrorist who had planned to detonate an IED in a busy place in Jalalabad, Punjab. It was only 3 kilometers from the Indo-Pak border, the tiffin box was discovered.

Further, a tiffin bomb containing more than 2 kg of RDX was discovered in a village in Amritsar in August, believed to have been dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan. From the border area, Punjab Police seized a tiffin bomb, grenades, and 100 pistol cartridges.

The Punjab police have similarly called the situation concerning, and have urged the people to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious items found abandoned or unattended anywhere, including trains, buses, and restaurants, to the police.