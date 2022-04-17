Date & Time: 17th April, 3:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Punjab Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai in Match 28 of IPL 2022. The Mayank Agarwal-led side is coming off a close victory against the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter and are currently placed third in the points table. The openers found form in the previous fixture which will be a great boost while they expect a lot more from Jonny Bairstow who can be destructive once he settles in.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their last three encounters, and are coming off a big victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. The Kane Williamson-led side has been spot on with their bowling changes so far and T Natarajan is proving to be a great death bowler time and again. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram are in excellent form, and they haven't felt the absence of injured Washington Sundar yet.

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue saw the Gujarat Titans posting a big total on the board and defending the score comfortably with 37 runs in the bank. The team batting first has won twice in the last two games at the venue and hence, runs on board could also work out well if the side can execute the bowling plans well. However, the captain that wins the toss is likely to stick with bowling first going by the trend in the tournament.

1 – Nicholas Pooran needs to hit one more six to reach 300 sixes in T20 cricket. He will become the third West Indies left-hand batter to the milestone, following Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

28 – Shikhar Dhawan needs to score 28 more runs to become the third Indian player with 9000 runs in T20 cricket, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

2 – Nicholas Pooran needs two more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

3 – Wickets needed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach 150 wickets in the IPL. He will become the first Indian bowler to 150 IPL wickets.

4 – Jonny Bairstow needs four more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

5 – Mayank Agarwal needs to hit five more sixes to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan