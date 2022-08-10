Although the arrested drug peddler of Punjab is trying to baffle the Jammu and Kashmir Police by giving conflicting statements, he was a regular visitor to the Valley to fund terror groups.

During questioning, the arrested drug peddler revealed that he was a regular visitor to Kashmir Valley to hand over money, earned through narcotics smuggling, to some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of different terror outfits.

Sources said that Jagtar Singh disclosed that he especially purchased two trucks that are being operated on the Punjab-Kashmir route. "In the guise of transporting essential commodities, especially perishable items, he used these trucks to smuggle narcotics with the help of terror groups", sources said.

He used to smuggle drugs to Punjab. He has admitted that earlier also he has carried consignments of heroin from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.

Purchased police vehicle during an auction to confuse cops

As part of a strategy to confuse the police of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Jagtar Singh always travelled in a Mahindra Scorpio, which was registered in the name of the Punjab Police.

Jagtar Singh had intentionally purchased this vehicle during an auction conducted by the Punjab Police but he did not change the registration in his name.

Last week, the police of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir arrested Jagtar Singh with an amount worth Rs 1,91,34,030, which he was carrying in a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number PB08BS/6219. This SUV is still registered in the name of the Punjab Police.

A module of narco-terrorism busted on Wednesday

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested one drug trafficker while another was killed in an accident during a chase by the cops. Cash of nearly Rs 2 crores and heroin were recovered from the vehicle in which the duo was travelling toward Kashmir Valley.

The amount recovered from the possession of the arrested person was collected through the selling of drugs and the accused were going to Kashmir to hand it over to some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfits.

As reported earlier, Udhampur Police noticed two persons moving suspiciously in a Punjab number vehicle Scorpio number PB08BS-6219. On seeing the police party both persons ran towards the main road and one person while on the run was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and got seriously injured and later succumbed to his injury.

He was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Khalil ur Rehman of Kupwara. His other accomplice namely Jagtar Singh son of Jarnail Singh of Punjab was immediately nabbed and after a thorough search of his vehicle heroine approximately 250 gm was found along with huge cash amounting to Rs 1,91,34,030 of different denominations was recovered.