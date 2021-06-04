The ongoing infighting in Punjab has led to Captain vs Sidhu headlines, but the Punjab Chief Minister's visit to the Office of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) shifts the narrative, even if it is briefly. Captain Amarinder Singh visited the PCI in New Delhi on Thursday, where he was briefed about the ongoing preparations of the Paralympic athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will commence on August 24 and CM Singh was impressed by the preparations made by the Indian athletes for the competition. Amarinder also assured his full support on behalf of the Punjab government for all the Paralympic athletes.

The state would provide necessary support to the para athletes on a regular basis, even beyond the Tokyo competition. The CM also said that there would be state and national level competitions in Punjab at a large scale.

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021 amid pandemic

Around 10,000 volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have quit, partly due concern over coronavirus infections, Japanese organisers said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that one of the reasons is the concern over coronavirus infections," organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters in Tokyo.

Olympic organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to stage safe Games through a strict hygiene protocol. But despite all the assurances, doubts and worries persist, reports DPA. Volunteers, who make up the largest group of participants, don't know whether they will be tested, let alone vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Around 1,000 volunteers have also withdrawn in protest against the sexist comments by former organising committee president Yoshiro Mori, who resigned following the scandal.

The 10,000 withdrawals are from the 80,000 volunteers for the competition sites, but organisers say they don't expect any problems because of that due to the absence of foreign fans.