Punit Balan, a young entrepreneur, and philanthropist dabbles in the fields of Infrastructure, Entertainment, Sports. His association with the Indian Army began in the Kashmir valley in 2020. He volunteered wholeheartedly to financially support the Army Goodwill Schools located in Uri, Wayne, Hajinar, Trehgam, and Baramulla with a commitment of adding more schools every year. He also contributed by giving more than 30 oxygen concentrators to the Indian Army during the devastating second wave of covid.

His visits to Kashmir and interactions with the locals helped him see immense love for music and untapped talent. This led to a never seen before collaboration of Kashmiri artists along with other artists culminating into a soon to be released Musical Album. He said "It gives us immense pleasure to introduce talent from the valley that until now went unnoticed " He also expressed his gratitude towards Chinar Corps -Indian Army for being associated with this project.

Lt. Gen. Devendra Pratap Pandey the Core Commander of Chinar Corps expressed his best wishes to Punit Balan Studios for this musical project and said " Extending help and reaching out to the talented Kashmiri Youth and giving them opportunities to showcase their talent to larger audiences is vital. The theme of the album Aman Ka Aashiyaan signifies hope a sentiment very close to our heart."

The first song of the Album is titled Aman ka Ashiyaan.

Conceptualized and Produced by Punit Balan Studios. Music composed by Saurabh Bhalerao and Jasraj Joshi. Lyrics by Kshitij Patwardhan and the voices come straight from the valley, sung by Waseem Khan, Iqbal Hussain, Shah Zaffar and vocally supported by Priyanka Barve, Jasraj Joshi, and Aanandi Joshi accompanied by Kashmir's very own famous 21 year old Rabab player Adnan Manzoor.

The song was released in Srinagar on 15th August on the occasion of 75th Independence Day in the presence of Lt. Gen DP Pandey Core Commander 15 Chinar Corps, Punit Balan, Mr. Jagdambika Pal, Janhavi R Dhariwal, Mrs. Usha Pandey, Brig. Roopesh Mehta, and other members of the Chinar Corps-Indian army.