It is indeed an emotional week for Kannada fans as Prime Video is all set to stream the last film of their late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Gandhada Gudi is a docu-feature starring Puneeth and well-known wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha. The duo travels across the wildlife landscape of Puneeth's homeland with fascinating background music. The feature received a thundering response during its theatrical release. Other films that are making their streaming debut include Rocket Boys 2, Dhanush's Vaathi, the Telugu web series Locked 2 and many more. For all the OTT buffs out there, Happy binge-watching!

Rocket Boys - Season 2

When: March 16, 2023

Where: Sony LIV

Language: Hindi

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad

Plot: Based on the Pokhran nuclear test Operation Smiling Buddha, Indian scientists buckle up for an audacious attempt to test the country's first nuclear bomb as war looms. Dreams and moral ambiguities clash as India's satellite programme expands amidst a change of guard at the highest level. Actors Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad reprise their roles as Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Mrinalini Sarabhai and Parvana 'Pipsy' Irani respectively.

Locked - Season 2

When: Aha

Where: March 17, 2023

Language: Telugu

Cast: Sathyadev, Samuytha Hornad

Plot: A man who is not who he claims to be, a doctor or devil in disguise. Get locked in with Doctor Sathyadev as he reveals his dark side.

Am I Next

When: March 17, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Anushka Sen, Neelu Dongra, Pooja Dargan

Plot: A 14-year-old girl's life turns upside down when she finds herself pregnant after being sexually abused. With the support of her family, she begins a battle in court for the right to abortion.

Pop Kaun?

When: Match 17, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Naurang Yadav

Plot: A proud son of a politician, name-dropping his dad is Sahil's favourite activity. Then one day he's told he is adopted. Find out on March 17 who his real pop is.

Seven

When: March 17, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Bengali

Cast: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Gaurav Chakravarty, Riddhima Ghosh, Suprobhat Das, and Ankitaa Chakraborty

Plot: Five Friends' life takes an unexpected turn when they discover a bag full of dollars with a gun.

Kuttey

When: March 17, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Radika Madan, Tabu and Kumud Mishra

Plot: Crooked cop, an ageing crime lord and a cutthroat rebel collide when a plan to loot a high-security van transporting cash careens into chaos.

Vaathi

When: March 17, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Cast: Dhanush, Samyukta Menon, Samuthirakani

Plot: When a private school teacher is assigned to a neglected public school, he must overcome personal and political strife in his fights for education.

Gandhada Gudi

When: March 17, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar

Plot: Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar teams up with renowned wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha to explore the marvels of his homeland in a fascinating musical journey.