It is indeed an emotional week for Kannada fans as Prime Video is all set to stream the last film of their late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Gandhada Gudi is a docu-feature starring Puneeth and well-known wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha. The duo travels across the wildlife landscape of Puneeth's homeland with fascinating background music. The feature received a thundering response during its theatrical release. Other films that are making their streaming debut include Rocket Boys 2, Dhanush's Vaathi, the Telugu web series Locked 2 and many more. For all the OTT buffs out there, Happy binge-watching!
Rocket Boys - Season 2
When: March 16, 2023
Where: Sony LIV
Language: Hindi
Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad
Plot: Based on the Pokhran nuclear test Operation Smiling Buddha, Indian scientists buckle up for an audacious attempt to test the country's first nuclear bomb as war looms. Dreams and moral ambiguities clash as India's satellite programme expands amidst a change of guard at the highest level. Actors Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad reprise their roles as Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Mrinalini Sarabhai and Parvana 'Pipsy' Irani respectively.
Locked - Season 2
When: Aha
Where: March 17, 2023
Language: Telugu
Cast: Sathyadev, Samuytha Hornad
Plot: A man who is not who he claims to be, a doctor or devil in disguise. Get locked in with Doctor Sathyadev as he reveals his dark side.
Am I Next
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Anushka Sen, Neelu Dongra, Pooja Dargan
Plot: A 14-year-old girl's life turns upside down when she finds herself pregnant after being sexually abused. With the support of her family, she begins a battle in court for the right to abortion.
Pop Kaun?
When: Match 17, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Naurang Yadav
Plot: A proud son of a politician, name-dropping his dad is Sahil's favourite activity. Then one day he's told he is adopted. Find out on March 17 who his real pop is.
Seven
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Bengali
Cast: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Gaurav Chakravarty, Riddhima Ghosh, Suprobhat Das, and Ankitaa Chakraborty
Plot: Five Friends' life takes an unexpected turn when they discover a bag full of dollars with a gun.
Kuttey
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Radika Madan, Tabu and Kumud Mishra
Plot: Crooked cop, an ageing crime lord and a cutthroat rebel collide when a plan to loot a high-security van transporting cash careens into chaos.
Vaathi
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Cast: Dhanush, Samyukta Menon, Samuthirakani
Plot: When a private school teacher is assigned to a neglected public school, he must overcome personal and political strife in his fights for education.
Gandhada Gudi
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Prime Video
Language: Kannada
Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar
Plot: Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar teams up with renowned wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha to explore the marvels of his homeland in a fascinating musical journey.