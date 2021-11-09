Producer-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was in Bengaluru on Tuesday to pay homage to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of cardiac arrest on 29 October.

Udhayanidhi Stalin went to Kanteerava Studios where Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest. He also met Dr Rajkumar family to express his condolence to the bereaved.

"Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was the continuation of the friendship between my grandfather Kalaignar and his legendary father, thespian Rajkumar. His death was greatly shocking. Paid homage at his memorial on behalf of TN CM and DMK. He will be remembered for ever," Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted along with a clip of visit to Bengaluru.

Dr Rajkumar and Karunanidhi family shared a good relationship. Puneeth Rajkumar had visited to CM Stalin's Gopalapuram residence after Karunanidhi's death.

In fact, the Tamil Nadu CM had recalled it in his condolence tweet following the death of Appu. Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. He remained a humble human-being despite his stardom. Puneeth's kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart," he said.

He added, "Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."