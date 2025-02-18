In response to the escalating Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) crisis, which has claimed nine lives in Pune city since its outbreak on January 5, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued stringent regulations for private reverse osmosis (RO) projects within its jurisdiction. The move comes after a 34-year-old man from Wagholi succumbed to the disease at Sassoon General Hospital, marking the ninth GBS fatality in the city.

The PMC's decision to tighten regulations was triggered by the discovery of contaminated water supplied by RO projects. A total of 55 such projects, primarily located in Sinhgad Road, Kirkatwadi, and other adjoining areas of Pune city, were shut down following the revelation. These areas have witnessed a surge in GBS cases, a condition linked to the consumption of contaminated water and stale food, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

RO projects employ advanced physical membrane technology to eliminate impurities from water, thereby producing purified water. However, the recent findings have raised questions about the effectiveness of this technology in ensuring the safety of drinking water.

Under the new regulations, every RO project must be registered with the PMC and obtain a certificate from the original manufacturer or maintenance organization, attesting to the project's suitability. Additionally, it is mandatory for these projects to provide a certificate confirming that the water has been purified in accordance with the World Health Organisation's IS 10,500 standards.

The State Public Health Laboratory and PMC will conduct frequent water tests to ascertain its suitability for drinking. Health officers from the concerned regional office are required to take samples of water processed by RO projects for testing. If the water is found unfit for consumption, the project will be shut down. Furthermore, projects using water from the Pune Municipal Corporation will be billed at the non-domestic rate as per the meter.

The GBS crisis is not confined to Pune. Maharashtra's second capital, Nagpur, reported a GBS-related death of an 8-year-old boy, bringing the total number of GBS deaths in the city to two and the state's tally to 17. Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Pratap Jadhav, hinted at potential travel restrictions in affected areas if the disease is found to be contagious.

The GBS crisis in Pune and the subsequent regulations imposed by the PMC underscore the critical need for stringent water quality standards and effective water treatment methods. The experiences of other countries highlight the importance of proactive measures, transparency, and public awareness in managing water crises. It is crucial for authorities worldwide to learn from these experiences and implement robust measures to ensure the safety of drinking water, thereby safeguarding public health.